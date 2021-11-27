The Ministry of Transportation has issued a Traffic Advisory for highways in the Lower Mainland and the Interior.

Starting at 2pm today (Saturday):

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton will be closed

Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon will be closed

Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope will be closed

Starting at 4 pm Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet will be closed as well.

BC Hydro will also be releasing reservoirs to protect the Jones Lake reservoir during this period.

The length of the lockdown is dependent on the weather, and the highways will be reassessed Sunday morning.

Updates will also be posted on the DriveBC website.