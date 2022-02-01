One person is in custody after a shooting on Sunday (Jan 30) in Terrace that left one person dead.

At around 12:30 p.m. police received a report of a shooting and upon arrival RCMP located Dillion Loehndorf suffering from a gunshot wound.

First aid was provided but he later died on the scene.

“After speaking to witnesses they were able to identify and locate a suspect who after several attempts to communicate with him, surrendered without incident,” said Superintendent of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit Sanjaya Wijayakoon.

Police added it is believed the two men knew each other and there is no further threat to the community.

Samuel Ratchford has been charged with second degree murder.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on February 8.