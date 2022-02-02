Lakes District under snowfall warning
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)
A snowfall warning has been issued for the Lakes District, according to Environment Canada.
10cm is expected to fall until this evening (Wednesday).
Environment Canada added that a frontal system is moving over the central part of the province.
The snowfall is expected to intensify this afternoon before easing off tonight.
Drivers are being reminded to adjust their driving with changing road conditions as visibility may be suddenly reduced.