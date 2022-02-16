Grants to support local services that respond to homelessness are open for local governments and First Nations to apply for.

This is the second intake of applications for the Strengthening Communities’ Services Program, with many communities in the north benefitting from the first wave of funding:

Prince George received $1,907,593 for the Community Safety Hub and Service Spoke Response.

Williams Lake received $116,000 for the Williams Lake Strengthening the Community Project.

Smithers received $186,464 for the Smithers Homeless Outreach and Capacity Building.

Quesnel received $317,653 for the Strengthening Quesnel’s Homelessness Services

$100 million is on the table from the Province of BC and the Government of Canada for local communities.

The application deadline is April 22nd, and approvals for projects are expected this summer.