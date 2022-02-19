Environment Canada says it is expected to cool down for Family Day on Monday (Feb 21) for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

According to Meteorologist Doug Lundquist, an arctic outbreak is anticipated for the region from Sunday (Feb 20) into Monday (Feb 21).

On Family Day, the high is expected to reach minus 9 with a low of minus 15.

Lundquist says this cold air is not expected to last long.

“As we get through the week it will gradually start to warm up and I bet by next weekend we’ll almost be back to where we are right now, so it’s a temporary kick of the cat for the cold weather again,” he said.

Lundquist added it is possible that the region will see some snowfall with the cold temperatures.

He also said it is slightly uncertain on when that snowfall will be in the area.

“How quick it warms up is what we’re not quite sure about, it actually might come a little quicker than we think and the reason behind that is because the sun has so much power this time of year. Even though it will be cold early next week, the sun is going to be nice,” Lundquist said.

He added the average high for this time of year is one degree but we’re in that period where it is quickly going up.