A Houston curler, Eryn Czirfusz and her team, Team Hafeli, which is based out of Kamloops won gold at last weekend’s U21 tournament.

The competition was held in Comox Valley at it’s curling club.

The team won after a score of 9-3 against Team Richards, based out of Comox Valley.

Czirfusz said the team met at a summer curling camp in Kelowna where she became friends with some of the girls on the team.

“The dynamic on the ice is we all have very good communication with each other and we just go out there for a lot of fun,” she said.

The team will now be heading to the 2022 New Holland Canadian U21 Curling Championships in Stratford, Ontario.

Czirfusz also said this is the farthest she has travelled for a sporting event.

‘“We’re playing super experienced teams, a lot of them are older than us as it is, the under 20 championships, so most teams are 19, 20 and we’re only at 16, 16 so it’s nerve racking,” she said.

Czirfusz added that she is going into the championship with the mindset to have fun and to learn from the other teams.

The event will be held from March 25 to April 1.