Residents in Smithers and surrounding areas should expect to see smoke as pile burning has been scheduled at Chapman Gravel Pit.

BC Wildfire Service made the announcement today (Wednesday), that it will be supporting the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure with firefighting personnel to burn four piles of wood debris.

The burning will be located near the intersection of Tatlow Road and Chapman Road.

A news release said the burning is scheduled to start as early as tomorrow (Thursday).

“The exact timing of the pile burn will depend on site, weather, venting and snow conditions,” it said.

The release added the burning will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate.

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor the fires.

According to the release, removal of the debris will help reduce fuel in the event of an unwanted wildfire in the area.