A dog performing a trick at this year's BVX Canine Stars Dog show (supplied by: Katie Kmet)

The Bulkley Valley Exhibition has announced its theme for the 2022 event.

“It’s Mardi Gras Time” is the theme for the 103rd BVX which will be held from August 25th until August 28.

Additionally, the parade that goes down Main Street will be held on August 24.

The event will feature the Rodeo, Shooting Star Amusement and the Canine Stars will be returning after not being able to attend for the past two years.

Last year, the BVX hosted an in person event after doing a virtual event in 2020.