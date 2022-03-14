Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton, Smithers Acting Mayor Gladys Atrill and Bulkley- Nechako Area A representative Mark Fisher at the 2020 Mayor Outlook Luncheon (supplied by: Lindsay Newman)

Former Telkwa Mayor Brad Layton is scheduled to appear in Smithers court tomorrow (Tuesday) on Fentanyl related charges.

Layton was arrested after police located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at the intersection of Queen Street and First Avenue last April.

He was released before being processed pending further investigation.

In February, the BC Prosecution Service approved one charge of Possession of Fentanyl.

Meanwhile, in January the Village of Telkwa announced the resignation of Layton as the village’s mayor.

The release said this was due to health issues.