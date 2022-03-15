The province has announced it will be providing more funding for schools across B.C. for better ventilation, reduced emissions and increased accessibility.

A total of $240.5 million will be given for the 2022-2023 school year for maintenance projects, which will include upgrades to HVAC systems at 90 schools.

Schools are provided funding through different programs like:

The School Enhancement Program (SEP) which supports repair and maintenance projects

Carbon Neutral Capital Program (CNCP) to support carbon neutral projects

Building Envelope Program (BEP) which supports the remediation of schools suffering damage from water due to premature building envelope failure.

Bus Acquisition Program (BUS) to support the acquisition of new buses for those that have surpassed established thresholds for school bus age and/or mileage, demonstrate significant safety and or mechanical issues.

School District 54 has received over $2.1 million for improvements through the programs.

Funding will be provided through the SEP for HVAC upgrades at Silverthorne Elementary in Houston and at Smithers Secondary interior renovations will take place.

Additionally, through the CNCP HVAC upgrade will take place at Houston Secondary and through the BUS program three new buses will be provided to the district.

According to a news release, the province has invested more than $2.6 billion in over 130 major school capital projects, which includes Walnut Park Elementary as a part of the new or replacement schools.

It added that B.C. will invest another $930 million in the coming year to build new and improved schools throughout the province.