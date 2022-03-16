The province has announced projects within the North are being supported with more funding.

This is through the Northern Healthy Communities Fund which has provided eight projects through its third and fourth intakes equating to $905,905.

According to the province, this will support people with new and expanded local services.

Smithers and Houston projects are included with this funding.

$300,000 has been provided for Houston Link to Learning for its Community Plaza and Entertainment Centre.

In February, the organization announced it had purchased the building.

The funding provided went towards purchasing the plaza which Houston Link to Learning is hoping to have open in April.

Additionally, the Smithers Community Radio Society received nearly $14 thousand to install a 4.8 kilowatt grid-tied solar array with battery backup capacity and mini-split heat exchanger for the CICK radio station in the historic train core.

The province added this will reduce costs, increase financial sustainability and support emergency service organizations by adding the capacity to broadcast emergency messaging in the event of a sustained power failure.

The Witset First Nation also received $100,000 for its Industry and Land Engagement Program.

This will include a strategic planning component setting community priorities and goals and an incremental staffing component for a community based referrals coordinator who will liaise with industry and community decision makers, while providing recommendation based on the community priorities and goals.

According to the province, local governments, First Nations and non-profit organizations near the Coastal GasLink and LNG Canada projects can apply for this program.

It added that so far 33 projects have received funding totalling nearly $3.8 million.

Applications are being accepted for the next round of funding with successful projects being announced this summer.