Canada needs just six ends to win world women’s curling opener
Team Canada at the World Women's Curling Championship (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)
It didn’t take long for Team Canada to make a statement at the world women’s curling championship in Prince George.
The Canadians in the opening draw whipped Italy 9-2 in just six ends.
Canadian Skip Kerri Einarson was nearly perfect in the match, hitting 96% of her shots.
Turkey (white) and Sweden in action at the 2022 World Women’s Curling Championship (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)
Canada picked up deuces in the second, fourth and fifth ends and stole three more in the second to grab a 9-1 lead after five.
In other action, USA crushed Czech Republic 9-2 and Sweden beat Turkey 9-6.
Sweden was incredibly efficient, averaging 93.75% on its shots.
The closest game of the afternoon went into an extra end before South Korea beat Norway 7-6 after Norway scored three in the 10th.
The second draw in the 13-team round robin goes at 7:oo tonight at CN Centre.
Match-ups include:
- Denmark vs. Germany
- Canada vs. Norway
- Scotland vs. Switzerland
- Japan vs. Turkey
Results, upcoming games and standings can be found here.