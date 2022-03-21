Kerri Einarson, skip of Team Canada releases one of her final stones against Turkey. Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com

It was close for the first three ends against Turkey before Canada took control of its afternoon game (Sunday) at the world women’s curling championship in Prince George.

Canada broke open a 2-2 tie by scoring three in the fourth end and added another three in the sixth after Turkey got one in the fifth.

The Canadian champions, skipped by Kerri Einarson of Manitoba, ended up with an 8-4 victory in a game called after seven ends.

Einarson had her “A” game, curling 100 %, going 14 for 14 on her shots, including 10 draws and four takeouts.

Canada improved to 2-1, and Turkey remained winless at 0-3.

In a feature game tonight at 7:00, Canada is back in action tonight against 2-0 Switzerland, the defending champions.

The Swiss edged Sweden 8-7 this morning.

In other afternoon action at CN Centre, Sweden scored four in the 9th end to put away Denmark 9-4. The Swedes improved to 2-1 while Denmark is 1-1.

Two of the matchups needed extra ends.

South Korea beat Alzbeta Baudysoza of the Czech Republic 8-7 after the Czech Republic scored three in the 10th to tie the game.

South Korea skipped by Kim EunJung, improved to 3-0 while the Czech Republic fell to 1-2.

In the other game, the USA and their skip, Cory Christenson beat winless Italy 7-6 in 11 ends.

The Americans are 2-0 and the Italians drop to 0-3.

The draw, results, and standings can be found here or here.

The Canadian team will have other round-robin games on Monday and Tuesday afternoon at 2:00, plus Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Qualification games are scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 in the afternoon with the semi-finals Saturday night at 7:00.

Medal games go Sunday, March 27th at 11:00 a.m. (for bronze) and 4:00 p.m. (for gold).

With files from Hartley Miller