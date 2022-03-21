A single vehicle crash, west of Witset has resulted in a seizure of drugs, weapons and cash.

New Hazelton RCMP were called on Saturday (March19) to the crash where police located a sizable quantity of suspected fentanyl, powdered cocaine, crack/ cocaine and crystal methamphetamines.

One man in his 30’s was removed from the vehicle by paramedics and the drugs were seized after an investigation by police.

Additionally, a knife, scale, cell phone, drug paraphernalia and cash were also located.

Police say the vehicle has been impounded and the investigation remains ongoing.

RCMP added that it continues to combat drug activity and overdose deaths and if you or someone you know has observed drug related activity to call your local police detachment.