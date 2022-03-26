Stock image of a soccer ball in the corner of a field. | Pixabay

There are only a couple of days left to register for the soccer season with the Bulkley Valley Soccer Society (BVSS).

Registration opened on March 1 and is scheduled to close tomorrow (March 27).

According to the Vice President Andrea Lamoureux, anyone wishing to register can do so on the BVSS website.

She said that anyone who wishes to play can do so.

“All skill levels are welcome to register, everything from new and experienced players to players who have been playing for a long time,” Lamoureux said.

She added that the BVSS is a volunteer run society so they rely heavily on volunteers.

“We are looking for volunteers on the field, coaches, team parents, equipment parents and if you don’t feel like you can volunteer on the field we have off-field jobs as well,” Lamoureaux said.

She added that anyone can volunteer and those interested are being encouraged to reach out to the soccer society.

Meanwhile, the Burns Lake Soccer club is also accepting registrations for their upcoming season.