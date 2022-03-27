Canada's Briane Meilleur (left) and Shannon Birchard during a 9-8 win over Denmark at the world women's curling championship (D. Bain, My PG Now staff)

Canada is moving on to the semi-finals at the world women’s curling championship in Prince George.

The Canadians, skipped by Kerri Einarson of Manitoba, beat Denmark 9-8 this afternoon (Saturday) in the qualification round before 1,849 fans at CN Centre.

“I think this is exactly where we want to be,” said Canada second Shannon Bichard.

“We’re that one step further than we were last year, and we’re in a great headspace going into the semi-final.”

The line score and individual stats are right here.

The key was the 8th end when Einarson made a wide-open hit and stick for three to take a 9-6 lead.

Denmark only got one back in the ninth and just one in the 10th as Einarson made an open hit with last rock to secure the victory.

“We fought hard, and we keep fighting, we played really well today and we’ll carry that going forward,” said Einarson.

The Americans went ahead 6-4 by scoring two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

The line score and individual stats are right here.

Both Denmark and the USA are eliminated.

The semi-finals tonight at 7:00 will feature Canada against #2 seeded South Korea and Sweden against defending champion Switzerland.

The Swiss went 12-0 in the round-robin.

South Korea won the round robin game against Canada, 8-7 in an extra end on Thursday.

The winners tonight will play for gold tomorrow (Sunday) at 4:00 p.m. while the losers will meet for bronze Sunday morning at 11:00.

The full standings can be found here.

The full schedule and results are right here.

With files from Hartley Miller