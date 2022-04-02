A private island 115 km North of Fort. St. James has been listed for sale, which is being called a rare opportunity.

The 62 acre private island is located at Nation Lakes and has a listing price of $319,000.

According to LandQuest Realty Corp. Realtor Sam Hodson, it currently belongs to a man from Montana.

“It’s the first time it’s been on the market, to my knowledge since he purchased the property in the 1960’s,” he said.

He added that there is currently no zoning on the island, so the buyer can do whatever they like.

According to Hodson, the Island has a 360 degree view of water, mass timber and is great for people who like fishing, hunting and hiking.

He also said there is interest from people who want to purchase the property.

“It is still available but I imagine it will be sold by this time next week,” Hodson said.

He added the island is pretty easy to get to by boat and even walking during the winter months.

Anyone interested in the Island is encouraged to contact Hodson.