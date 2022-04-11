The Houston Retirement Society says it’s getting close to finishing its newest senior housing complex.

According to Houston Retirement Society Treasurer Shannon Clarke, siding for the building was put up this week.

This building will be a six plex which will consist of either one or two bedroom units.

Clarke said the process for the new building has been extremely challenging.

“Because of COVID we haven’t had as many volunteers as we normally get. With the other three buildings a lot of the finishing was done by volunteers but, with COVID we haven’t been getting people out as much as normal,” she said.

Clarke added that the society had some delays in getting supplies which caused the project to be delayed by a couple of months.

She said the community has been very supportive of this project.

“We have had a small group of dedicated volunteers too that aren’t associated with the Houston Retirement Housing but, they’ve been coming out and helping with the framing and especially with the painting. Without them who knows how long before we would’ve gotten it finished,” Clarke said.

She added that there is currently a wait list for the units of around 90 people which has gone up from 30 when the project was in its planning stage.

Residents are expected to have an occupancy date of May 1st.