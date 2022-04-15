The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is implementing a Category 2 and 3 open fire prohibition in the North West Fire Centre.

According to the BCWS, this is due to current and forecasted weather conditions in parts of the North West Fire Centre.

Gusting winds, little precipitation, and a warming trend in the long-term forecast, and are the trigger points for the proactive open fire prohibition.

The BCWS added that the North West Fire Centre has recently several escaped grass fires, one of which burned down an outbuilding.

The fires that are prohibited include:

Category 2 open fires

material in one or two piles not exceeding two metres in height, and 3 metres in width, or

stubble or grass burning over and area that does not exceed 0.2 hectares

Category 3 open fires

Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide,

three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide,

one or more burning windrows, or

stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares

The prohibition takes effect today (Friday) at noon.