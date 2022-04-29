Northern Health has provided funding for five projects in the North for infrastructure and road safety improvements.

The Vision Zero program is funded by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Each product can receive between $5,000 to $20,000 for a term of one year.

Among the projects include Cycle 16 for its Smithers/Telkwa multi use trail.

The society received $20,000 which will go towards completing phase 1 of the trail and purchasing 47 anti- graffiti signs, two eco-counters and four bike racks.

According to a news release, the first phase of the trail is expected to begin this June.

Meanwhile, the Village of Fraser Lake also received funding for its Highway Speed Reduction program.

A total of $20,000 has been provided to install two solar panel speed boards as road users enter the 50 km/hour speed zone in the Village.

The Vision Zero program’s goal is to reduce injuries in vulnerable road users in underserved, Indigenous and small and remote communities immediately and in the long term

Additionally, the program aims to advance the implementation of innovative, technology-driven, proven and low cost road safety crash countermeasures.