A new exhibit has been launched by the Smithers Art Gallery until the middle of June.

The Dave Denson, life in colour exhibit started on Tuesday (May 10).

Smithers Art Gallery Manager Nicole Chernish said this is a must see exhibit.

“He has urban landscapes from Vancouver, New York, all kinds of things, so, just something very different,” she said.

Chernish added that tonight (Friday) the gallery will be hosting an opening reception for the new exhibit where Denson and the other artist, Evelyn Stevenson will be in attendance.

She also said that Stevenson is a Smithers local.

“She is 17 years old and she is a talent to watch out for. She’s got some amazing digital art that she has up there and it’s pretty powerful stuff,” Chernish said.

The opening reception begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

Additionally, the art gallery has increased their hours for the summer season.

It is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.