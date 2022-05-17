- Advertisement -

Students in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District had an opportunity to see what it’s like working and training in the medical field.

This is from a tour called the Healthcare Travelling Roadshow which is run through the University of BC’s Medical Program taught at UNBC.

Earlier this month the roadshow which features students training in a medical field came through to Houston, Hazelton, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake and the Southside.

Northern Medical Instructor Dr.Sean Maurice said that the roadshow also takes trainees to different northern communities.

“It gives them a chance to see a few different small towns, meet some of the locals, do something fun, see the hospital, ask questions and imagine what it would be like to take practice there,” he said.

He added that the roadshow does not just feature medicine and nursing but professions like physiotherapy, lab techs and midwifery.

According to Maurice, not only is this an opportunity for high school students to learn about different careers, it is also an opportunity for students in the medical field to learn more about each other’s profession.

He also said that when the roadshow is set up there are opportunities to get hands-on experience with microscopes, dummies to intubate and birthing models.

Maurice added that the long term outcome of if there are health care trainees from high schools returning to communities is hard to measure.

“We do have several people who have come into medicine, who have come into other health professions who told us the roadshow was a significant thing and they didn’t know what they wanted to do and it helped them make up their minds to go into healthcare,” he said.

Maurice added that the event is made to plant a seed and inspire students.

The Healthcare travelling roadshow was launched in 2010 and has connected to more than 10,500 students in 56 communities.