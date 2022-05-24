- Advertisement -

Nine new capital project grants have been awarded throughout the North, including the Bulkley-Valley.

This will provide upgrades for not-for-profit services and programs through the final round of the Community Gaming Grant program.

In total, $429,369 is being provided across the North.

Houston Search & Rescue was a recipient of $28,814 in funding for a new rescue truck.

According to the province, volunteers are often using personal vehicles for search and rescue tasks which are not considered up to standard for accessing remote areas.

Additionally, the province said this would improve response time as the truck can be fully prepped and ready for when search and rescue is called.

B.C. prioritized funding for organizations that have been navigating increased service pressures throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the 2021-2022 year Community Gaming Grants program will provide a total of $3.8 million for 51 not-for-profit organizations province wide.