- Advertisement -

An Evacuation Alert is in effect for the Town of Smithers due to a Flood Watch issued by the River Forecast Centre.

The town said there’s a potential risk to life and health, and the alert is for the low laying areas around the Bulkley River:

Riverside Drive

Riverside Park Campground

Smithers Fall Fairgrounds

The end of Main Street is closed as a result.

“An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” read the alert.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

While this alert is in affect, people are being asked to prepare:

locate all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

gather essential items such as medications (enough for 7-days), eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc), have these items readily available for quick departure;

prepare to move any persons with mobility challenges and/or children;

moving pets and livestock to a safe area, if you require assistance, please call the Town of Smithers;

arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you are asked to evacuate and need transportation assistance from the area please call the Town of Smithers information line at 250-877-1183; and,

arrange accommodation for your family if possible.

Sandbags are also being made available by the town, and you can request them at the Town of Smithers Emergency Operations Centre at 250-877-1183.