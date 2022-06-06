- Advertisement -

A Prince George couple is now one million dollars richer.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, Gary and Marion Gunther struck it rich after winning Wednesday’s (June 1st) Lotto 6/49’s Guaranteed Prize Draw.

The ticket was purchased at the Save on Foods on West Austin Road in the Hart.

This is the 3rd lotto winner from Northern BC in the past three weeks.

PG’s Colin Turick claimed the May 14th BC/49 Draw. The following week, Adele Gooding of Burns Lake took home $2-million after winning the May 21st BC/49 draw.

Marion explained to Vista Radio how they plan to utilize the money.

“We are planning to buy a new truck to travel with and that’s basically it. The rest is going to be tucked away for our retirement.”

Gary stated they play the lotto quite often, usually purchasing a 20-dollar mega pack twice a week.

“We buy tickets all over the place but the Save on Foods is one of the places we buy from regularly.”

As for their initial reaction to the windfall, both said it is still sinking in.

“It’s pretty exciting, I cried,” said Marion. “It was a pretty emotional day,” added Gary.

Gary is a long-time truck driver while Marion is an office manager.