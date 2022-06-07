- Advertisement -

Cell service and Internet has returned to eight communities after being out for over 9 hours today (Tuesday).

The outage was due to damage to a fibre line which impacted multiple providers.

According to Telus, a downed tree damaged the line which resulted in internet, cell service, home phone and television to be affected.

Additionally, E-Comm, the organization that operated 9-1-1 calls in the province, said this affected emergency calls.

The company says in some areas restoration is not expected until late tomorrow morning (Wednesday).

Communities affected include Burns Lake, Topley, Terrace, Kitimat, Smithers, Granisle, Hazelton and Prince George.