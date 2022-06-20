- Advertisement -

National Indigenous Peoples Day will be celebrated tomorrow (Jun 21) across the country, including in the Northwest.

In Smithers, the Dze L’Kant Friendship will be hosting its celebration and vendor fair at the cultural centre on Third Avenue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m..

The event will feature Witset Drummers, barbeque and an entertainment session.

In Burns Lake, a parade will take place at 10 a.m from 5th Avenue and Highway 16 and end at Spirit Square.

The Village says from there a number of events will take place such as hair braiding, Newus making and Moose Call.

This event will be running all day and concluding with fireworks at 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Houston a barbeque will be held at Jamie Baxter park from noon until 3 p.m.

This event will feature traditional medicines, cuisine and entertainment.

Lastly, Witset will also be hosting an event to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day.

The event will feature Moose Calling, Bannock making and opening ceremonies will be held by Ron Mitchell.

It will start at 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m at the Witset Campground.