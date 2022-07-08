- Advertisement -

Statistics Canada has found 1700 people in the North Coast-Nechako region were unemployed during the month of June.

The Labour Force Survey that was released this morning found that 4.2% of the region were unemployed.

Labour Division Analyst Vincent Ferrao said while the jobless mark is down slightly less people were working last month then they were in June.

“There were 39,100 people working and at the same time last year there were about 44,000 working,” he said.

Ferrao also said that there were some areas that saw some growth in employment.

“There was a little bit more in construction, information, culture and recreation is where we saw some gains however, we have declines in accommodation and food services,” he said.

Meanwhile, the province saw an unemployment rate of 4.6% during the month of June.

Nationally, the country saw a record low unemployment with a jobless mark to 4.9%.