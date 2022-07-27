- Advertisement -

Smithers RCMP has found its new detachment commander.

Mark Smaill has been appointed to the role over six months after Terry Gillespie announced he will be moving to Terrace to be the new Officer in Charge.

He comes from the Houston RCMP Detachment where he currently holds the Sergeant title.

Gillespie made the announcement of the appointment of Smaill being the new Staff Sergeant during last night’s (Tuesday) council meeting.

Smaill said that he is looking forward to starting at the Smithers RCMP detachment.

“”I’ve worked in Prince Riupert as well and Highway 16 is kind of where I’ve done my policing so, I’m very familiar with the area, very familiar with Smithers so, i’m excited to come and work with all of you,” he said.

Gillespie also announced yesterday (Tuesday) was his last day in Smithers before starting in Terrace.

He says that he’ll miss the community.

“We’ve made so many friends here, it’s just a beautiful town and you guys [council] are doing a great job so, thank you for everything that you do,” Gillespie said.

Sgt. Smaill will be starting his new position on August 8.