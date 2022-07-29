- Advertisement -

Fire crews continue to battle a wildfire along Highway 16 north of Terrace.

The eight hectare blaze known Devils Elbow was sparked yesterday (Thursday) and is under investigation but is believed to be human caused

According to the Northwest Fire Centre, it was originally estimated at 1.5 hectares but even though it grew it is listed as under control.

Fire Information Officer Casda Thomas said that even though it is along the highway it has not impacted any infrastructure or the highway.

“We did immediately put 15 personnel on site as well as a helicopter to provide some support for bucketing and then today we have five more personnel on site,” she said.

Thomas added that the personnel on site today are patrolling for hot spots and putting water on those areas.

She also said that the fire centre will be monitoring over the long weekend for new wildfires.

“Going into the long weekend we do have crews on stand by, we have responders, aviation resources and heavy equipment on standby to respond to any potential wildfires,” Thomas said.

She added that it is important for residents to take precautions while burning this weekend.

Additionally, there is a Category 2 and Category 3 prohibition in place due to warm and dry conditions.

This is expected to be in place until October 15 or until conditions are favourable.

Currently, there are six wildfires burning within the Northwest Fire Centre.