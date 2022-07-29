Listen Live

Houston & District Chamber of Commerce President resigns
FeaturedNews

Houston & District Chamber of Commerce President resigns

By Lindsay Newman
Houston Chamber of Commerce logo (supplied by Houston& District Chamber of Commerce)
The Houston &District Chamber of Commerce has announced that its president has stepped down.

Darrin Super resigned for personal reasons and to focus more on his business and home.

His resignation will be effective immediately.

Super currently owns Bulkley Valley Home Centre in Houston.

Kevin Alles from Country Wide printing will act as president until the upcoming General Meeting.

The meeting will be announced at a later date.

Super worked with chamber for eight years.

