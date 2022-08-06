- Advertisement -

From Alaska to Panama in 150 days.

That is how Robert Fletcher has decided to celebrate his 80th birthday, and celebrate joining the Royal Academy of Octogenarian Cyclists.

This is not the first athletic feat Fletcher has undertaken since retiring from teaching in Edmonton 25 years ago.

He has visited over 100 countries, during which he has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, hiked 125km through the Riff Valley in Kenya, and ran five marathons, just to start.

“Most of my life I have been very active through different sports” Fletcher says. “Life isn’t over at retirement. There is lots of time left for all sorts of activity, keep yourself busy and keep your mind active.”

Fletcher passed through Prince George last week, and is currently just north of Vancouver as he continues to work down the pacific coast.

He is also using this ride as an opportunity to fundraise.

“One of my friends suggested ‘if you are starting in North Pole where Santa Claus has his house, why don’t you raise some money for Christmas presents for the children in Panama.'”

Over $1,500 have been raised so far.

For more information on the fundraiser, the ride, and the book Fletcher is releasing, click here.