If you’re looking for an opportunity to hear from the Smithers mayor and council there is a chance to do so.

Tomorrow evening (Thursday) candidates will be at the Della Herman Theatre at Smithers Secondary School for the All Candidate Debate Forum.

It will start at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

Candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions that were submitted prior to the event and live by the public.

Additionally, before the debate the public will also be able to have some one on one time with the candidates during “Coffee with the Candidates”.

This will be held at 6 p.m. also at Smithers Secondary School.

During this event candidates will be able to do a live-streamed presentation to the online public.

As for the SD54 Trustees, the live debate was held last night (Tuesday) at the school board office.

Meanwhile, for Houston and Burns Lake the all candidate debates occurred last week on Tuesday (Sept 27) and Wednesday (Sept 28).

General voting day will be held on October 15.