Voters head to the polls on October 15 for the 2022 Municipal Election. MyBulkleyLakesNow reached out to the Mayoral candidates for New Hazelton to answer each of the following questions:

Can you provide a brief bio of yourself and a photo?

2. Why are you running for mayor for Hazelton and what makes you the best candidate?

3.What are some issues that you would like to tackle?

4. What are other pressing issues in Hazelton and how would you address them?

5. Any final thoughts on any topic that you would like to share?

Robert Henwood:

Did not submit written responses in time for publication

Gail Lowry:

I have lived in New Hazelton since 1980 when I was transferred here with RBC and retired in 2009. I have been mayor for the past 10 years and served on council for several years before becoming mayor. I have also been sitting on several boards in the community for many years.

I am running for mayor of New Hazelton because I still really enjoy doing the job and love living in our community.

What are some issues that you would like to tackle?

The biggest issue I feel facing the whole Upper Skeena is the lack of housing. I currently sit on a housing committee, made up of different community members, looking for opportunities to get housing projects built in any of our communities.

What are other pressing issues in Hazelton and how would you address them?

I don’t think we have other pressing issues at this time. As our community is quite small, our main goal has always been to maintain our current services in good working order and add to them if we can afford them.

Anything further that you would like to add?

Had nothing further