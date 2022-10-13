Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsPrime Minister Trudeau among several witnesses to discuss Emergencies Act during truckers...
News

Prime Minister Trudeau among several witnesses to discuss Emergencies Act during truckers protest

By Brendan Pawliw
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau file photo. (MyPGNow staff)

The public inquiry into the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act last February begins today (Thursday) and dozens of witnesses have been lined up to testify.

They include Prime Minister Trudeau, seven of his cabinet ministers, police forces, intelligence services, Ottawa politicians, and the leaders of the trucker’s protest that paralyzed the capital for almost four weeks.

The inquiry, which is required every time the Act is invoked, is expected to last six weeks, with a final report from Commissioner Paul Rouleau due by February 20th.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News