The public inquiry into the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act last February begins today (Thursday) and dozens of witnesses have been lined up to testify.

They include Prime Minister Trudeau, seven of his cabinet ministers, police forces, intelligence services, Ottawa politicians, and the leaders of the trucker’s protest that paralyzed the capital for almost four weeks.

The inquiry, which is required every time the Act is invoked, is expected to last six weeks, with a final report from Commissioner Paul Rouleau due by February 20th.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire