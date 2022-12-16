Tuition payments are going up at CNC.

The college has announced that its board of governors approved a 2% hike in tuition and mandatory fees for domestic students and a 4% increase for international ones.

In a release, CNC’s president Dr. Dennis Johnson said “our intention in our annual tuition adjustments is to be fair and mindful of the needs of all students. The college is focusing on high-quality education and training for all students while keeping access and affordability well in mind.”

The tuition raise falls in line with the college’s recent history, having bumped tuition up by 2% for domestic students in each of the last five years.

This is the largest increase to international tuition in that time.

The college added that, even with the raise in cost, CNC is the third-cheapest college option for international students in the province