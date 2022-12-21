For the third day in a row, Smithers and Burns Lake have set new cold temperature records.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Trevor Smith, Smithers hit -35.9 this morning (Wednesday), and in Burns Lake the mercury dipped down to -39.9.

He said the old record for Burns Lake was -38.2 set in 2008, and in Smithers, it was -31.2 from 2008.

“The forecast is still very cold for a couple more days,” Smith said.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“Smithers is expected to go down to -31 tonight, and that would be close to a record, and similarly, for the Lakes District, they’re going down to -37.”

He said they’re expecting near-record values.

Most of the province remains under an Extreme Cold Warning.