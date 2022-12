A newly ratified agreement has given 22,000 provincial health science professionals three years of peace of mind.

The agreement includes:

A 3 year term, backdated to April 1 2022

Raises between 2 and 6.75% annually

New wage structures designed to recruit and keep workers

Pharmacists, phycologists, occupational therapists, social workers, physiotherapists, and some medical and lab workers all benefit from this deal.