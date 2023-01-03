Property values in Northern BC are continuing to rise.

BC Assessment has released their property value assessments, with numbers in the North increasing almost across the board.

“Most northern home owners can generally expect to see a rise of about 5 per cent to 20 per cent when they receive their notices in early January,” said Northern BC Deputy Assessor Teria Penner.

“I want to emphasize that assessments are based on July 1st, 2022. While the local real estate market has seen some shifts, it is important to compare your assessment with similar properties that sold around July 1st.”

On average around the North:

Burns Lake is seeing an increase of 8 per cent

Granisle is seeing an increase of 11 per cent

Hazelton is seeing an increase of 24 per cent

Houston is seeing an increase of 14 per cent

Kitimat is seeing an increase of 5 per cent

New Hazelton is seeing an increase of 19 per cent

Smithers is seeing an increase of 14 per cent

Telkwa is seeing an increase of 7 per cent

More details on individual properties can be found on the BC Assessment website.

“Property owners can find a lot of valuable information on our website including answers to many assessment-related questions,” Penner said.

“Those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1st, 2022 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January.”