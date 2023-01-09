Northern BC saw a 23% decline in home sales during 2022.

According to the BC Northern Real Estate Board, a total of 4,250 units changed hands last year, a far cry from the near-record pace that occurred the year before.

Here is a breakdown of what happened across the Bulkley-Nechako region:

In Houston, 74 properties worth $22.1 million changed hands in 2022, compared to the 83 homes worth $18.5 million that sold the year prior.

Smithers tallied 177 sales worth $85.3 million last year, this compares to 222 sales worth $85.6 million in 2021.

Furthermore, Burns Lake had 69 properties worth a total value of $18.6 million sold in 2022 compared with 104 worth $31.5 million in 2021. Half of the 17 single-family homes that sold, sold for less than $277,500.

To close out 2022, Vanderhoof saw 102 properties sold worth $32.4 million, a sharp drop from the 182 properties worth $50.1 million that changed hands in 2021. Of the 42 single-family homes that sold in 2022, half sold for less than $293,000.

In Fort St. James 60 properties worth $12.8 million changed hands in 2022, compared to 102 properties worth $23.3 million in 2021.

The BC Real Estate Association is predicting a 9% decline in home sales across the north this year, which equates to about 39 hundred.