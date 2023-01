The Kitimat RCMP are investigating a residential fire on the 1000-block of Nalabila Boulevard.

The fire happened in the evening hours of last night. (Tuesday)

Police say initiial investigation by the Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire Department indicate the fire may be suspicious in nature, resulting in consultation of fire investigators and Forensic Identification Services.

The Kitimat RCMP are requesting anyone with information that can assist this investigation contact the Kitimat RCMP.