The New Hazelton RCMP are requesting public help in locating a man wanted for assault causing bodily harm, obstruction, and mischief.

George Leonard Quinn Williams, 35, is described as:

Indigenous male

173 cm or 5’8

66 kg or 146 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police say if you locate George Williams, you should not try to confront or apprehend him under any circumstances.

Anyone with information on George Williams or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Hazelton RCMP.