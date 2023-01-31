The District of New Hazelton has announced its new computer testing station for driver knowledge tests.

This allows greater access to tests in the area as they can be taken with larger text and questions read allowed.

The announcement was made on Facebook, mentioning that only one person can access the digital test at a time.

Prior to this, tests were done with pencil and paper with the nearest digital testing station being in Smithers.

Tests can be taken from 9am to 3:30pm without an appointment.

