Lyndsay Belisle, who was born in Hazelton, calls it an honour to be named to The Wrestling Canada Lutte Hall of Fame class of 2023.

“I found out quite a while ago, over a month ago, and I read the email and I was just like ‘what, really?’, said the 45-year-old Belisle.

In her time, she’s participated in numerous competitions, including three Pan American games where she brought home two gold medals and one silver medal.

For her, the biggest accomplishment was participating in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“One that will always, the moment Team Canada walked into the stadium at the opening ceremonies at the Olympics that was, just like to hear the roar of like the croud and see it like absolutely packed. It was like, that is the moment,” Belisle said, adding that it makes her emotional to think back on the experience.

When Belisle started wrestling, she said women participating was a new thing.

“There were challenges and obstacles, especially maybe dealing with people that weren’t on board. Fortunately, I was surrounded by very supportive people.”

The 2023 class induction ceremony will be held in Vancouver on March 5th.

You can read more about the announcement here.