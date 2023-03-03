BC announced today (Friday) the allocation to communities from the $1 billion Growing Communities Fund.

The grants assist local governments with constructing more affordable housing, upgrading municipal infrastructure, and improving recreation centres.

In February, the province announced the one-time fund to split between 188 municipalities and regional districts.

The amount local municipalities are receiving is as follows:

Smithers, $2,320,000

Houston, $1,759,000

Burns Lake, $1,208,000

Telkwa, $1,159,000

New Hazelton, $748,000

Hazelton, $634,000

Gransile, $616,000

Also included was the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, which was allocated $1,764,000.

To view the complete list, click here.