BC announced today (Friday) the allocation to communities from the $1 billion Growing Communities Fund.
The grants assist local governments with constructing more affordable housing, upgrading municipal infrastructure, and improving recreation centres.
In February, the province announced the one-time fund to split between 188 municipalities and regional districts.
The amount local municipalities are receiving is as follows:
- Smithers, $2,320,000
- Houston, $1,759,000
- Burns Lake, $1,208,000
- Telkwa, $1,159,000
- New Hazelton, $748,000
- Hazelton, $634,000
- Gransile, $616,000
Also included was the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, which was allocated $1,764,000.
