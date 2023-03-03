Listen Live

Provincial grant money allocated to Bulkley Valley and Lakes District municipalities

By Logan Flint
Smithers town office (supplied by: Town hall)

BC announced today (Friday) the allocation to communities from the $1 billion Growing Communities Fund.

The grants assist local governments with constructing more affordable housing, upgrading municipal infrastructure, and improving recreation centres.

In February, the province announced the one-time fund to split between 188 municipalities and regional districts.

The amount local municipalities are receiving is as follows:

  • Smithers, $2,320,000
  • Houston, $1,759,000
  • Burns Lake, $1,208,000
  • Telkwa, $1,159,000
  • New Hazelton, $748,000
  • Hazelton, $634,000
  • Gransile, $616,000

Also included was the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, which was allocated $1,764,000.

To view the complete list, click here.

    In The News