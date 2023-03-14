The College of New Caledonia has just announced a partnership with Cheslatta Carrier Nation to bring a free course to its Burns Lake campus.

It will be a Cultural Resource Management course, and the college passed on some notes on what to expect:

Cultural Resource Management course is fully funded and runs from April 3-June 9, 2023

Participants will experience both in-class learning and in-field learning with experienced instructors and Elder guest speakers

Program will cover a variety of topics including archaeology, library archives, genealogy, 3D printing, GPS and mapping, and much more!

Students will receive industry certification in wilderness, bear and chainsaw safety, occupational first aid level 1, and more.

Mike Robertson, one of the instructors, is featured in this video which has some more information on spring:

Click here to start the application process.