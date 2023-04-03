After almost a year without service, taxi service will be returning to the Bulkley Valley.

Kalum Kabs out of Terrace will be entering the valley after their application was accepted by the passenger transportation board.

The last company to provide service was Bulkley Valley Taxi and Transportation who shut down in May 2022.

Smithers Economic Development Officer Will George said a public meeting last November helped the town know the urgency for the service.

“After that meeting in November, we reached out to a variety of taxi and rideshare providers.”

He added that the application for taxi service was fast tracked by the provincial government under the “urgent need category” which wasn’t given out by the town.

“The town sees this as an urgent need in our community. We put the call out and there were a few companies that expressed interest.”

George adds that those wanting to start a transportation service in Smithers are encouraged to do so through the proper channels.

The next steps before service starts are for Kalum Kabs to receive a business license from the Town of Smithers, and to find a location to operate out of.