A 21-year-old man from Coquitlam has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following a targeted shooting on Cook Crescent in May of 2021.

Shahram Tokhy was arrested by the BC RCMP on Friday and will remain in custody until his court appearance today (Tuesday).

A gun linked to the Tokhy matter was also recovered following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 97, north of Quesnel.

A loaded handgun and an assault rifle in the ditch were located behind the SUV in question.

According to the RCMP, both incidents are connected to a trio of murders in the South Okanagan as well as the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.

Earlier that month, the bodies Erick and Carlos Freyer were found in a remote area near Naramata. This led to a subsequent investigation where the RCMP attended a residence, just north of Penticton where they located the body of 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson on June 9th of 2021.

During a media session yesterday (Monday), police announced that 23-year-old Jalen Falk and Ekene Anigbo have each been charged with Richardson’s death and also note the deaths of Richardson, the Fryers as well as the incident in PG are all connected.

Several other people who were arrested and identified in the homicides and attempted murder files have all been released without charge at this time.