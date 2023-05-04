Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach was joined by fellow NDP MP Leah Gazan yesterday (Wednesday) to discuss the Winnipeg-Centre MP’s push to introduce a national Red Dress Alert System.

“The crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls has had a devastating impact on families and communities in our region,” said Bachrach.

The alert would be like the current Amber Alert system for abducted children.

Their discussion came after Tuesday’s announcement that the federal government adopted Gazan’s motion to declare ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people a national emergency.

“I’m very pleased today that all members of Parliament are acknowledging the truth about the history in this country, as a way to move forward,” said Gazan in response to Parliament adopting the motion

“It’s one thing to acknowledge the truth. It’s another thing to act on it. We don’t have the privilege to discuss and debate … Our loved ones are going missing and the government needs to act now.”

While the federal government has adopted the motion, it will be the provinces that have to roll the alert system out.

The proposal was made by MP Gazan earlier this year.