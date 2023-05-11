It’s time to turn on the air conditioning as the Bulkley Valley and Lakes are in store for unseasonable hot weather starting on Friday.

According to Environment Canada, this weekend will have highs in the low to mid 30s with overnight lows expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

They added with the increased temperatures, high stream flow levels are also expected due to increased snowpack melt.

There’s also an increased risk for heat related illness.

Environment Canada is currently calling for the eight-year-old highest temperature record for Smithers on Monday to be broken, along with Burns Lake’s Sunday and Monday records.

While records are being broken, temperatures will not approach those reached during the “Heat Dome” of late June 2021.